Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brady Timme, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron commander's inspection program section chief, left, explains the capabilities of the mobile aircraft arresting system to U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command Commander, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. James “Bill” E. Fitch II, AFMC command chief, during a tour at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. During the tour, the AFMC command team was briefed about how the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base utilizes over $234 million of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

