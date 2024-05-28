U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Famer, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron

electrical systems craftsman, left, explains the capabilities of the Expeditionary Aircraft Lighting Systems to U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, during a tour at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. During the tour, the AFMC command team was briefed on how the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base utilizes over $234 million of equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.