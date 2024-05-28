U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, left, is briefed on the capabilities of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base’s facilities to better understand how they contribute to the AFMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8442898
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-WJ136-1012
|Resolution:
|5525x3676
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Nicholas Paczkowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
