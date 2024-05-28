Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman

U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, left, is briefed on the capabilities of the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) Base’s facilities to better understand how they contribute to the AFMC mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nicholas Paczkowski)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US