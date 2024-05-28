U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, center, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, left, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the 704th Test Group facilities to gain a better understanding of their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8442902 VIRIN: 240514-F-NB682-1010 Resolution: 6730x4487 Size: 2.81 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.