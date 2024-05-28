U.S. Air Force Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, center, is briefed by U.S. Air Force Col. Karl Seekamp, 704th Test Group commander, left, at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the 704th Test Group facilities to gain a better understanding of their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 14:57
|Photo ID:
|8442902
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-NB682-1010
|Resolution:
|6730x4487
|Size:
|2.81 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
