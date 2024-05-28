U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jared Rupp, 846th Test Squadron commander, center, briefs Air Force Materiel Command leadership about the Holloman High Speed Test Track at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 14, 2024. The AFMC command team toured the different squadrons and facilities under the 704th Test Group to gain a better understanding of the work being done at Holloman. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 14:57 Photo ID: 8442900 VIRIN: 240514-F-NB682-1077 Resolution: 7470x4980 Size: 3.48 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Materiel Command command team visits Holloman [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Corinna Sanabia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.