    157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 14 of 15]

    157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Range patrol Soldiers oversee training May 14, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The partnership with the Army allows for joint weapons training and a better understanding of Air Force and Army range procedures and communication. (U.S. Air National Gaurd photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:52
    Photo ID: 8442520
    VIRIN: 240514-Z-VC885-4289
    Resolution: 1080x719
    Size: 601.88 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

