Range patrol Soldiers oversee training May 14, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The partnership with the Army allows for joint weapons training and a better understanding of Air Force and Army range procedures and communication. (U.S. Air National Gaurd photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 11:52
|Photo ID:
|8442520
|VIRIN:
|240514-Z-VC885-4289
|Resolution:
|1080x719
|Size:
|601.88 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS
