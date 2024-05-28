Range patrol Soldiers oversee training May 14, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The partnership with the Army allows for joint weapons training and a better understanding of Air Force and Army range procedures and communication. (U.S. Air National Gaurd photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8442520 VIRIN: 240514-Z-VC885-4289 Resolution: 1080x719 Size: 601.88 KB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Elliot Boutin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.