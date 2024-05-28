Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 11 of 15]

    157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen

    VT, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Senior Airman Joshua Pincince, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, shoots an M320 grenade launcher during a two-day training May 13, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The range is one of the largest in the region and accommodates the grenade launchers and heavier weapon systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

