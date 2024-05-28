Staff Sgt. Cierra Kelly, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, shoots an M320 grenade launcher during a two-day training May 13, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The range is one of the largest in the region and accommodates the grenade launchers and heavier weapon systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8442496 VIRIN: 240513-Z-TW741-1028 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.76 MB Location: VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.