157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen

Master Sgt. Anthony Brown, a combat arms instructor with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, shoots an M240B May 14, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The team shot and qualified on M320 grenade launchers, M240B and M249 machine guns. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024