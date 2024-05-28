Tech Sgt. Peter Connor, a defender with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, shoots an M320 grenade launcher under supervision of Master Sgt. Anthony Brown, a combat arms instructor with the 157th Security Forces Squadron, during a two-day training May 13, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The range is one of the largest in the region and accommodates the grenade launchers and heavier weapon systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 11:52 Photo ID: 8442491 VIRIN: 240513-Z-TW741-2020 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 8.05 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.