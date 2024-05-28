157th Security Forces Squadron trains at Camp Ethan Allen

Defenders finish their two-day training May 14, 2024 at Camp Ethan Allen in Jericho, Vermont. The team shot and qualified on M320 grenade launchers, M240B and M249 machine guns to ensure they are proficient, ready and comfortable handling the different weapons systems. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Elliot Boutin)

