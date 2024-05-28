F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing stand ready for takeoff after refueling in a hot pit during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 enhanced combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats in the theatre. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

