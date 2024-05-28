F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron takes off while an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing taxis in to refuel during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 enhanced combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies, ensuring their ability to rapidly respond to emerging threats in the theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

Date Taken: 05.14.2024
Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL