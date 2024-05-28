U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Levi Langer, 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, dedicated crew chief marshals in an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 adapted new paradigms to maintain a combat effective force where Airmen should expect to conduct operations at a speed, scope, complexity, and scale exceeding recent campaigns from distributed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2024 04:53
|Photo ID:
|8441738
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-EJ253-1018
|Resolution:
|4806x2703
|Size:
|6.83 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
