F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brennen Brown, 52nd Logistics Readiness Squadron, fuels distribution operator prepares to fuel an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 utilized Agile Combat Employment concepts so that combat assets can continue to move from location to location, exploiting opportunities to attack while keeping key assets out of harm’s way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

