U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Chester Rocamora, 435th Contingency Response Squadron, CR aircraft maintenance and unit deployment manager, watches on as an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing refuels in a hot pit during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 adapted new paradigms to maintain a combat effective force where Airmen should expect to conduct operations at a speed, scope, complexity, and scale exceeding recent campaigns from distributed locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2024 Date Posted: 05.31.2024 04:53 Photo ID: 8441740 VIRIN: 240514-F-EJ253-1020 Resolution: 4615x3296 Size: 5.78 MB Location: POWIDZ AIR BASE, PL Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.