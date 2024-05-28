Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24 [Image 2 of 10]

    F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24

    POWIDZ AIR BASE, POLAND

    05.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    48th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Mulder, 435th Contingency Response Squadron, CR aircraft maintenance flight non-commissioned officer in charge, pulls the chalks prior to departure of an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jet assigned to the 52nd Fighter Wing during Astral Knight 24 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, May 14, 2024. AK24 utilized Agile Combat Employment concepts so that combat assets can continue to move from location to location, exploiting opportunities to attack while keeping key assets out of harm’s way. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez)

    This work, F-16 Hot Pit Refueling at Astral Knight 24 [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

