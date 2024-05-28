NORMANDY, France (May 30, 2024) From left to right, Navy SEAL Medal of Honor recipients Thomas R. Norris, Edward C. Byers Jr., and Michael

E. Thornton, stand during the U.S. National Anthem at the Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) and Scouts and Raiders (S&R) Monument Park dedication ceremony, May 30. The park honors the legacy of NCDU and S&R during the D-Day Normandy invasion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

