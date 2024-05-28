NORMANDY, France (May 30, 2024) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks during a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) and Scouts and Raiders (S&R) Monument Park, May 30. The park honors the legacy of NCDU and S&R during the D-Day Normandy invasion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

