Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&R Monument Park [Image 4 of 7]

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    NORMANDY, France (May 30, 2024) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks during a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) and Scouts and Raiders (S&R) Monument Park, May 30. The park honors the legacy of NCDU and S&R during the D-Day Normandy invasion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2024
    Date Posted: 05.30.2024 18:41
    Photo ID: 8440960
    VIRIN: 240530-N-CR158-1134
    Resolution: 5774x4012
    Size: 10.45 MB
    Location: NORMANDY, FR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&R Monument Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park
    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Normandy
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Omaha Beach
    S&R Monument Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT