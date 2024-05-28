NORMANDY, France (May 30, 2024) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, delivers remarks during a dedication ceremony for the opening of the Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) and Scouts and Raiders (S&R) Monument Park, May 30. The park honors the legacy of NCDU and S&R during the D-Day Normandy invasion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8440960
|VIRIN:
|240530-N-CR158-1134
|Resolution:
|5774x4012
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&R Monument Park [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&R Monument Park
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT