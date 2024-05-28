Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&R Monument Park [Image 1 of 7]

    Naval Special Warfare Dedicates Normandy NCDU, S&amp;R Monument Park

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.30.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Fiori 

    Naval Special Warfare Command

    NORMANDY, France. (May 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Force Master Chief Walter Dittmar pay their respects to fallen Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) service members and amphibious raiders at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. The cemetery is the resting place for over 9,000 American service members, most who lost their lives in the invasion of Normandy, June 6 to August 30, 1944. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

    Normandy
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    Omaha Beach
    S&R Monument Park

