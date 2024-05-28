NORMANDY, France. (May 29, 2024) Rear Adm. Keith Davids, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command, and Force Master Chief Walter Dittmar pay their respects to fallen Naval Combat Demolition Units (NCDU) service members and amphibious raiders at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial. The cemetery is the resting place for over 9,000 American service members, most who lost their lives in the invasion of Normandy, June 6 to August 30, 1944. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

