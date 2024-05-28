NORMANDY, France (May 30, 2024) Vietnam era U.S. Navy SEAL and Medal of Honor recipient, Michael E. Thorton, places sand on the Living Beach featured in the center of the Naval Combat Demolition Unit (NCDU) and Scouts and Raiders (S&R) Monument Park, May 30. The beach is surrounded by sand from

global locations where NSW service members have trained, fought, and died. The park honors the legacy of NCDU and S&R during the D-Day Normandy invasion. NSW is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori-Puyu)

