20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Eduardo Villeda, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, performs a weld from a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The mobile metals fabrication unit is designed to maximize maintenance capabilities while reducing logistical costs of equipment transportation to deployed locations, ensuring aircraft readiness whenever and wherever the mission dictates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

