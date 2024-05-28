20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology workshop pose for a group photo with a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 26, 2024. The unit is a condensed metals workshop designed to be a light and lean deployable asset, increasing mission agility while minimizing logistical costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

