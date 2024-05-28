U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology workshop pose for a group photo with a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 26, 2024. The unit is a condensed metals workshop designed to be a light and lean deployable asset, increasing mission agility while minimizing logistical costs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8440312
|VIRIN:
|240326-F-VV695-1003
|Resolution:
|5129x3664
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit
