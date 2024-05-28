20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Ahrens, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, operates a plasma cutter to demonstrate the capabilities of a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The metals technology workshop works to fabricate and repair aircraft parts and tools, ensuring the readiness of 20th Fighter Wing assets. The mobile unit allows metals technology Airmen to maximize their maintenance performance and support the mission from contingency locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

