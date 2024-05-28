U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jason Ahrens, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, operates a plasma cutter to demonstrate the capabilities of a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The metals technology workshop works to fabricate and repair aircraft parts and tools, ensuring the readiness of 20th Fighter Wing assets. The mobile unit allows metals technology Airmen to maximize their maintenance performance and support the mission from contingency locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8440313
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-VV695-1058
|Resolution:
|5434x3881
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit
