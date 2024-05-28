Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 3 of 5]

    20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Marquez, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, operates a bench grinder within a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The entire metals technology team, from junior to senior enlisted, collaborated to design the layout of the fabrication unit to maximize its usefulness and performance output. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    20th Fighter Wing
    Innovation
    Metals technology
    20th EMS

