20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Isaac Marquez, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology journeyman, operates a bench grinder within a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The entire metals technology team, from junior to senior enlisted, collaborated to design the layout of the fabrication unit to maximize its usefulness and performance output. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

