    20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 5 of 5]

    20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nolan Hills, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, demonstrates the variety of tools and equipment stored within a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The unit was designed to be a condensed maintenance asset containing all the necessary equipment to perform most metal fabrication tasks from a deployed location, ensuring aircraft fitness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)

    This work, 20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

