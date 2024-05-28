U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nolan Hills, 20th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology craftsman, demonstrates the variety of tools and equipment stored within a mobile metal fabrication unit at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., April 2, 2024. The unit was designed to be a condensed maintenance asset containing all the necessary equipment to perform most metal fabrication tasks from a deployed location, ensuring aircraft fitness anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Steven Cardo)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2024 15:26
|Photo ID:
|8440316
|VIRIN:
|240402-F-VV695-1342
|Resolution:
|5328x3806
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
20th EMS metals Airmen build mobile fabrication unit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT