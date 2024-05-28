Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition

240526-N-AS200-1032 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) Master Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Nick Barringer, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Forces, rides a wave during the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Contest onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu May 26, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

