Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition

240526-N-AS200-1050 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) Friends gather at the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Contest onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu May 26, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)
