240525-N-AS200-1000 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 25, 2024) Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) competes in the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Contest May 25, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:45 Photo ID: 8438331 VIRIN: 240525-N-AS200-1000 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 12.89 MB Location: POINT MUGU, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition [Image 12 of 12], by LTJG Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.