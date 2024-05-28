Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition

Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240525-N-AS200-1016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) Pro surfers prepare to compete...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis | 240525-N-AS200-1016 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) Pro surfers prepare to compete at the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Contest onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu May 26, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis) see less | View Image Page

POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) NNS – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) opened its gates to the public, to host the 10th annual Point Mugu Surf Contest near the legendary Pelican Point surf break May 25-26, 2024.



With this renowned beach normally closed to the public, nearly 4,000 excited spectators came out to enjoy the amazing surf and watch over 100 competitors ride the barrels.



“This event was such a success because of outstanding community support,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC, and surf competitor. “We are so lucky to be part of such an incredible community, and it’s our honor to open these private beaches, and host an event that celebrates the great culture and way of life in southern Calif.”



Local surfers in the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Santa Barbara County region have an almost mythical folklore of what the surf is like on Point Mugu.



“There are several killer breaks,” says long-time Mugu surfer Gregg Erickson, father of US Open champion Sage Erickson. “Pelican Point, Point of Rocks, or Point Side” to name a few. “You could mistake it for the north shore during a good south swell.”



Pelican Point offers a stretch of south-facing break known for its “outrageous” rolling waves that close in near the shore. During heavy south swells, a submarine canyon and sandbars cause a distinctive wave break that’s larger than most local beaches on the coast.



“It’s why this annual contest can draw international surfing champions from around the globe,” said Bill Seitz, Head Judge, World Surf League (WSL). “It’s a legendary Calif. surf spot that few have ever actually surfed, unless you work for the Navy.”



Master Chief Naval Aircrewman Nick Barringer who competed in the Military Division agrees.



During an interview with the master of ceremonies, Dan Alpern, Barringer stated the rocks along the beach can create a powerful wedge-style wave with a lot of energy that makes a “beautiful barrel wave.”



“We’re fighting conditions today, but the surfers are searching for that barrel,” Barringer said.



In addition to the surf contest, there was a cornhole tournament and food village with: beer garden, kids’ zone, game booths, axe throwing, mechanical bull riding, rock wall climbing, video arcade, military tents, and a large stage featuring live music by the local favorites, Rewind on Sat, and Emmy-nominated folk rock from Honolulu, Streetlight Cadence on Sun.



“Putting together a 2-day open base event is like composing a symphony,” said Matthew Musser, director, NBVC Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR). “It requires months of planning around the clock, between military and civilian partners to ensure every detail is considered so that we can produce a safe and fantastic experience.”



Kimnach agreed, it takes a village.



“I want to thank our MWR Team, Force Protection, Fed Fire, Lifeguards, and all the volunteers who gave up their holiday weekend so that the community can enjoy theirs,” said Kimnach. “Without their dedicated support, this event could not happen. Together, this team accomplished something that will be remembered for years to come.”



And, Kimnach added, “congratulations to our winners.”



2024 Point Mugu Surf Contest Winners



Military Division:



1st: Jakob Marcus, United Stated Air Force

2nd: Dylan Montierth, United States Coast Guard

3rd: Louis Deforrest, United States Navy

4th: Gerald Lloyd, United States Coast Guard



Men’s Open Division:



1st: Trevor Berry, WSL Pro, Ventura, Calif.

2nd: Brandon Benjamin, WSL Pro, South Africa

3rd: Jeremy Ryan, WSL Pro, Venice, Calif.

4th: Tanner Vodroska, WSL Pro, Ventura, Calif.



Women’s Open Division:



1st: Makena Burke, WSL Pro, Ventura, Calif.

2nd: Sara Taylor, WSL Pro, Ventura, Calif.

3rd: Brooklyn Bovard, Newbury Park, Calif.

4th: Melanie Roy, Unites States Marines, San Marcos, Calif.



Junior “Young Guns” Division:



1st: Jonas Meskis, Moorpark, Calif.

2nd: Kaden Russi, O'ahu, Hawaii

3rd: Milo Faure, Malibu, Calif.

4th: Jackson Meskis, Ventura, Calif.



“It is great to be able to offer this event to the public after having the Surf Contest shelved for four years,” said Musser. “The Point Mugu Surf Contest sets NBVC apart from other installations due to its unique focus on environmental conservation, nature resiliency, and the public outreach that draws in the entire southern Calif. surf community.”



Many fans took to social media to express their support of the event.



“Great crowd, great food, and perfect weather. Surfing and guitars in the same place. Not sure it gets better this side of eternity,” said Bob Augustine.



“We’re living our best Salt Life at Mugu,” said Keanu Jacob.



“I think I just saw Maverick, Point Mugu Top Guns on that wave,” said Rick Garcia.



“Beautiful beach, epic people, and amazing athletes for the Point Mugu Surf Contest! What a fitting way to spend Memorial Day weekend,” said Reggie Torrefranca.



“The top surfers showing off some impressive moves,” said Atze Akkerman.



“Local heroes, military heroes, and surfing heroes, we love Point Mugu,” said Brian Antel.



To add to the highlights and proud feel of the Memorial Day weekend, there were multiple flyovers by the U.S. Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Ventura at Point Mugu.



Kimnach said the installation will continue to open its coveted surf break during public events.



“Open base events support our national defense strategy by connecting our amazing community to the military and its missions,” said Kimnach. “NBVC supports the warfighter, and providing quality of life services, like an open base event, ensures that we meet the highest standard to strengthen the Navy team.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.