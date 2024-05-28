Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition

240526-N-AS200-1026 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 26, 2024) Master Chief Naval Aircrewman (Mechanical) Nick Barringer, assigned to Commander, Naval Air Forces, rides the barrel during the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Congest onboard Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Point Mugu May 26, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

