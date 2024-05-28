Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition [Image 6 of 12]

    Navy opens legendary California surf spot for 10th annual public competition

    POINT MUGU, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2024

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    240526-N-AS200-1042 POINT MUGU, Calif. (May 25, 2024) Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) competes in the 10th Annual Point Mugu Surf Contest May 25, 2024. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Drew Verbis)

