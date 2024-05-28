Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 7 of 7]

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Lance Overstreet, assigned to the 17th Civil Engineer Squadron, briefs 17th Training Wing honorary commanders on dormitory renovation processes during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. The mission for the 17th CES is to provide the quality facilities, infrastructure, and customer service necessary to produce fire protection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    TAGS

    17TRW, 17 MSG, 17 SFS, 17 CES, 17 LRS, 17 FSS, Honorary Commanders, immersion

