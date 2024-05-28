Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jose Quintanilla, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, explains daily operations of the 17th LRS to 17th Training Wing honorary commanders during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. Honorary commanders met with leadership from the 17th Security Forces, Communications, Contracting, Logistics Readiness, Force Support, and Civil Engineering Squadrons, highlighting each squadron's contributions to Goodfellow's mission and interactions with the San Angelo community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

