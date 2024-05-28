Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Goodfellow Air Force Base Fire Department demonstrates drone capabilities during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. The drone presents an advantage as these integrated technologies have camera and thermal capabilities, utilized as a force multiplier throughout the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8437990
    VIRIN: 240523-F-SA938-1269
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

