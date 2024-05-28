Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 5 of 7]

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing

    Patrick Brody, 17th Training Wing honorary commander, explains the relationship between the San Angelo Fire Department and the Goodfellow Air Force Fire Department during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. The partnership focuses on training, equipment maintenance, and education to meet safety standards both on and off the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:32
    Photo ID: 8437988
    VIRIN: 240523-F-SA938-1166
    Resolution: 5855x3896
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG
    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17TRW, 17 MSG, 17 SFS, 17 CES, 17 LRS, 17 FSS, Honorary Commanders, immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT