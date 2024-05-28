Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Borys present a K-9 demonstration to the 17th Training Wing honorary commanders during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. The immersion concluded with a visit to the 17th SFS, where the honorary commanders learned about the squadron's efforts to keep Goodfellow secure, including base safety, weapons training, and agile operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

