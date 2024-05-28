Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 4 of 7]

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Korman, 17th Security Forces Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Borys present a K-9 demonstration to the 17th Training Wing honorary commanders during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. The immersion concluded with a visit to the 17th SFS, where the honorary commanders learned about the squadron's efforts to keep Goodfellow secure, including base safety, weapons training, and agile operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Williams)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 16:32
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    This work, Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

