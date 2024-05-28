Honorary Commanders immersed in the mission of the 17th MSG

Service members assigned to the 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron demonstrate MOPP, Mission Oriented Protective Posture, Gear procedures at the Vance Deployment Center during the 17th Mission Support Group immersion at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 23, 2024. Expeditionary Readiness Training, designed by the 17th LRS, is designed to create Mission Ready Airmen with competencies that increase their lethality, survivability and enable deployers to support Agile Combat Employment operations in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

