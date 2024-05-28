USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Julian Bibb, from Detroit, directs an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, after landing on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

