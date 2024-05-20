Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Mueller 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Dyquan Johnson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, prepares an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Dambusters of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 195, for launch on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The Dambusters earned their nickname on May 1, 1951 when the squadron's Skyraiders destroyed the heavily defended and strategically positioned Hwacheon Dam in North Korea with aerial torpedoes by making precise low level runs. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

