USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Lilly Phillips, from Indianapolis, prepares an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tigertails of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 125, for launch on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. E-2D Hawkeyes perform tactical airborne, early warning missions to provide valuable information to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 as it plans and executes operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

