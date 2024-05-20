USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Airman James Browder, from Detroit, directs a C-2A Greyhound, attached to the Rawhides of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40, Det. 5, after landing on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. VRC-40 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

