PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Dyquan Johnson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, prepares an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, for launch on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 02:39 Photo ID: 8436218 VIRIN: 240529-N-YX844-1257 Resolution: 5494x3663 Size: 1.22 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.