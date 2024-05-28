PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 3rd Class Dyquan Johnson, from Fayetteville, North Carolina, prepares an F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the Royal Maces of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 27, for launch on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29. The Royal Maces conduct carrier-based air strikes and strike force escort missions, as well as ship, battle group and intelligence collection operations. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2024 02:39
|Photo ID:
|8436218
|VIRIN:
|240529-N-YX844-1257
|Resolution:
|5494x3663
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN76) Sailors conduct flight deck operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Evan Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
