U.S. Airmen of the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard stand at attention during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. Service members and civilians from the tri-base area gathered to honor the fallen for Memorial Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 12:43
|Photo ID:
|8434690
|VIRIN:
|240527-F-WG663-7979
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
