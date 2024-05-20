U.S. Air Force Gen. Michael Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, touches the cross of a relative at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. Minihan was one of the many service members laying wreaths for the fallen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
This work, Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
