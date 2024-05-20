Rows of grave markers stand during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. The annual ceremony was held in remembrance of those who gave their lives to achieve victory in Europe against the Axis powers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

