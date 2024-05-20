U.S. Air Force aircraft fly over during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery & Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. The beginning of the ceremony was marked by a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker and two 48th Fighter Wing F-15E Eagles flying over the memorial. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

