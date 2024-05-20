U.S. Airmen of the Royal Air Force Mildenhall Honor Guard stand with their rifles during the Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. The honor guard members rendered a 21-gun salute in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)
|05.27.2024
|05.28.2024 12:43
|8434645
|240527-F-WG663-7344
|4208x2885
|1.47 MB
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|1
|0
This work, Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cody Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
