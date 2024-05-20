U.S. service members render salutes during the U.S. and United Kingdom national anthems during a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at the Cambridge American Cemetery and Memorial, England, May 27, 2024. During the ceremony, members marched while carrying wreaths honoring those who gave their lives during their service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cody J. A. Mott)

